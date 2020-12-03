Weather Now: Sunny, Milder Today; Stormy Sat.-Sun. AM

TODAY: Cool and clear in the early morning with temperatures climbing through the 30s. Sunny, milder and dry this afternoon with highs enar 51. Southwest winds 5-12 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Increasing high clouds late afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds…. not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mild with partly to mostly cloudy skies…. Dry during the daylight hours, some scattered shower after sunset. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered light rain showers early, temperatures in the 40s. Steadier, heaver rain arrives much later at night (after midnight)

SATURDAY: A coastal storm will bring another round of widespread rain and gusty winds. Depending on the storm’s track and intensity, damaging winds gusts are possible, along with the potential for localized street flooding in heavier downpours. Some gusts may top 50 mph, especially at the coast. Highs upper 40s

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain and wind, heavy at times in the evening. Rain may mix with or change to wet snow overnight. Temperatures 35-40.

SUNDAY: A chance of early morning light rain/snow shower, windy and cold with clearing skies. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph

