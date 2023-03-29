TODAY: Nice day! Mostly sunny, dry, and seasonable… low 50s. North wind turning south in the afternoon and increasing to 10-15mph

TONIGHT: Clear and dry evening and then increasing clouds.

A brief burst of rain/snow between roughly 1am to 3am, as a strong cold front sweeps through. Visibility during that time may briefly decrease to 1/4 mile or less. Even a rumble of thunder possible with the front.

Clear skies return before daybreak Thursday. Temperatures near 40 ahead of the front and then dropping to near 30 by dawn.

THURSDAY: Dry, blustery, and noticeably cooler. Highs in the low 40s. Northwest winds 10-20mph with gusts to 25 mph