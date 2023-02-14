Good morning and happy Valentine’s Day. It’s a lovely day with sunny skies, dry air and mild temperatures. Highs will climb to near 50. That’s 10 degrees warmer than normal for mid-February.

It will bit breezy in the morning with northwest winds 10-15 mph and gusts 25 mph. Winds gradually diminish in the afternoon.

This evening remains dry and clear with temperatures in the 40s. Clouds increase late tonight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow begins with mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles, with skies turning partly sunny for the afternoon. It’s a bit windy but very mild with highs in the mid 50s and south winds gusting to 25-35mph