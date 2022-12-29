Good Thursday afternoon!

Highs yesterday were in the low 40s, which is above average for this time of year, but that’s nothing compared to what we had today and what’s still to come! We have a string of 50° days ahead and many locations saw them begin on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the high temperatures on Thursday across the area.

A slight breeze will be kicking up across the region this afternoon, but nothing to detract from how beautiful it’s going to be today.

We’re quiet and cool for tonight but certainly not as cold as previous nights. Lows will drop into the low to mid-30s.

Look at that noon time temperature! A great chance to have your Friday lunch outdoors! Hard to believe we’re saying that at the end of December.

Most areas top out in the low 50s so a treat of a forecast is on the way for the end of the work week.

NEW YEAR’S EVE WEEKEND

This weekend we will say goodbye to 2022 and welcome in 2023! While the temperatures will be comfortable we are tracking some substantial rain on the way.

We’re going to keep the 50s through the weekend with the chance for some rain showers beginning Saturday afternoon.

Ringing in the New Year, Saturday night into Sunday morning, we’ll be mild but rainy.

Early Sunday morning some lingering showers can be expected but will quickly clear out.