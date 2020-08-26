Weather Now: Sunny, Low Humidity, Cooler Breezes Today

TODAY: A fall feel. Much lower humidity. Sunny, cooler, breezy…. highs in the mid to upper 70s. West-northwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH: See how Atlantic tropical weather is impacting our local marine forecast and coastal conditions »

TONIGHT: Comfortable, dry and cool… mid to upper 50s. Clear skies early and then increasing clouds by dawn.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny start with a chance of showers and thunderstorms developing…. Turning more humid through the afternoon and evening. Highs in the in the upper 70s to low 80s. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, hail and a slight risk of a tornado.

