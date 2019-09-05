Weather Now: Sunny and Dry Today, Tracking Dorian

WATCHING DORIAN: Dorian is expected to pass several hundred miles offshore of southern New England Friday night and early Saturday morning. With the projected track, the worst of the storm will remain over the ocean. However, a period of high surf, gusty winds and rain is expected, especially the outer Cape and Nantucket. New this morning: A “Tropical Storm Watch” has been issued for Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket from Friday evening through Saturday morning. A direct landfall from Dorian is *NOT* expected .

TODAY: Mostly sunny, dry, and cooler. Highs 72-76. North-northeast winds turning southeast 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Dry and cool. A mostly clear start and then turning partly cloudy. Lows 50-55.







FRIDAY: Increasing clouds during the day with a few showers and breezy winds by the evening. Cool with highs in the low 70s. Northeast winds 10-15mph during the day with gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain likely. Increasing wind along the coast and islands. Winds gusting 40-45 mph along the Rhode Island coast, up to 50 mph near New Bedford Mass., and 55-60 mph for areas of the outer Cape (Chatham) and Nantucket Island. Rain may be heavy at times.

SATURDAY: Clouds, wind and rain before 9 AM, then drier and clearing. Breezy and cool with highs near 70. Rough surf and dangerous rip currents at the shore

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and dry… mid 70s. Rough surf and dangerous rip currents continue at the coast.