Relatively quiet weather for the rest of this week, but some showers are expected for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Today, expect early clouds to give way to sunshine. Highs will be seasonably cold in the mid 30s. Winds from the west 5-10mph.

Skies will remain clear through the afternoon and into the evening….

Skies will be clear tonight with temperatures dropping through the 30s and 20s this evening. Overnight lows will be around 20.

Wednesday will feature a blend of clouds and sun and continued dry conditions.

It’ll be a little milder, too with highs around 40.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo