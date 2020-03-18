Weather Now: Sunny, Dry and Mild Today

TODAY: Nice day! Mostly sunny, dry and milder… Highs 50-54. Increasing clouds in the evening but staying dry

TONIGHT: Cloudy and dry through midnight with rain developing towards dawn. Some wet snow is possible north of Providence, with little to no accumulation. Lows in the low to mid early and then rising to the upper 30s to near 40 by dawn.

THURSDAY: A brief wintry mix around dawn inland and then a chilly, soaking rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning and early afternoon…. lingering drizzle and mist into the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph

**Spring arrives at 11:49 PM EDT Thursday night with the Vernal Equinox.**

FRIDAY: Warm and very windy with a few rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s away from the coast…..50s near the shore. SW winds 15-25 with gusts of 30-35 mph