1  of  2
Live Now
New England Nation – Tom Brady: A Look Back Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Closings & Delays
There are currently 36 active closings. Click for more details.

Weather Now: Sunny, Dry and Mild Today

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Nice day! Mostly sunny, dry and milder… Highs 50-54. Increasing clouds in the evening but staying dry

TONIGHT: Cloudy and dry through midnight with rain developing towards dawn. Some wet snow is possible north of Providence, with little to no accumulation. Lows in the low to mid early and then rising to the upper 30s to near 40 by dawn.

THURSDAY: A brief wintry mix around dawn inland and then a chilly, soaking rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning and early afternoon…. lingering drizzle and mist into the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph

**Spring arrives at 11:49 PM EDT Thursday night with the Vernal Equinox.**

FRIDAY: Warm and very windy with a few rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s away from the coast…..50s near the shore. SW winds 15-25 with gusts of 30-35 mph

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com