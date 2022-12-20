Good morning. Another dry, sunny and cool December day is lined up in southern New England. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday–climbing to the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon. On the plus side, winds will be lighter with a few gusts to 20 mph this morning before diminishing this afternoon and evening.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Skies stay dry through Thursday “day”.

LATE WEEK STORM: Windswept Rain Expected in New England

A large storm system moving across the country will impact our weather late Thursday and Friday. Precipitation arrives Thursday evening… possibly starting as a little snow, but it should quickly turn over to all rain.

The way it looks right now, the center of the storm tracks over the Great Lakes. That will put New England on the warm side of the system. Temperatures are forecast to could soar into the mid 50s Friday afternoon, bringing a wind driven rain to our area. In fact, there’s the potential for rain all the way into northern New England.

An early call on storm impacts:

Rain: Up to 1-3″

Up to 1-3″ Wind: South-southeast gusts 50-60 mph

South-southeast gusts 50-60 mph Minor to Moderate Coastal Flooding Possible at Friday morning’s high tide (around 7AM)

Possible at Friday morning’s high tide (around 7AM) Impacts: Slow travel with localized street flooding, isolated wind damage, and minor coastal flooding at high tide (around 7:15AM and again at 7:40 PM)

CHRISTMAS EVE/CHRISTMAS DAY: Cold, Blustery, Dry

The stormy weather quickly clears out on Thursday evening and night, and a blast of cold air moves in. Leaving southern New England with an unseasonably chilly but dry Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.