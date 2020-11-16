Weather Now: Sunny, Cool and Brisk Today

The strong winds from yesterday evening and last night have passed through, and a quieter weather day is ahead, with sunshine, dry air and a breezy west winds. Here’s a look at some of the peak wind gusts that were recorded across our area.

A few thousand people lost power in the winds, but by 5AM the number was down to just a few hundred waiting to get their electricity restored.

So, all in all, it will be a nice Monday, despite slightly cooler than normal temperatures. Look for highs 50-55 with west gusts 25 mph.

Look for clear skies tonight with much cooler temperatures…. Lows 30-35

Another cold front will push through on Thursday. This front will bring some extra clouds and perhaps a quick sprinkle or flurry late day/evening. Highs will be unseasonably cool in the mid to upper 40s. The coldest day of the week will be Wednesday with highs only in the mid to upper 30s.