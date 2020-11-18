Weather Now: Sunny, But Cold Today with Brisk Winds

TODAY: Sharply colder with sunshine and blustery winds. Highs only in the mid to upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Northwest winds 10-15 mph, gusts 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear, cold and dry….. lows 20-25

THURSDAY: A frigid start with temperatures 20-25 at dawn, but not as cool in the afternoon… mid to upper 40s by evening. Wind increasing, with west-southwest gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon and evening

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and much milder with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.