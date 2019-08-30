Weather Now: Sunny, Breezy Today

A fantastic Friday is on the way. After a cooler start this morning, it will be a warm sunny and breezy afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 80s inland and upper 70s at the coast. Southwest winds will increase in the afternoon, with gusts to 30 mph possible.

An approaching cold front will turn our skies partly cloudy for a few hours this evening. There may even be a stray sprinkle inland. Then skies clear overnight with another cool and dry night on the way. Late night lows will drop to the upper 50s by dawn.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny…..pleasant and dry with low humidity. Northwest winds 5-10mph with gusts to 20mph in the morning

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 75. Dry during the day, then a chance of showers at night.

MONDAY (Labor Day): A chance of a showers (Mainly late day/evening). Dry periods too…. Highs mid to upper 70s.







