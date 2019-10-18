Weather Now: Dry and Breezy Today, Frost Advisory Tonight

TODAY: Blustery, cool and dry with a mix of sun and clouds… highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Northwest winds 10-15 mph..Gusts to 25mph

TONIGHT: Clear, cold and dry with patchy frost possible by dawn. A “Frost Advisory” has been issued for inland areas, with temperatures as low as the low to mid 30s possible.

SATURDAY: Nice! After a chilly start at dawn, expect abundant sunshine, light winds and highs near 60.

SUNDAY: A sunny start, and then increasing afternoon clouds. High 63.

Watching a storm system off-shore by late Sunday/Sunday night. Right now, it looks like it will track far enough away for skies to remain dry.