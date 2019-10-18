Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Weather Now: Dry and Breezy Today, Frost Advisory Tonight

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Blustery, cool and dry with a mix of sun and clouds… highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Northwest winds 10-15 mph..Gusts to 25mph

TONIGHT: Clear, cold and dry with patchy frost possible by dawn. A “Frost Advisory” has been issued for inland areas, with temperatures as low as the low to mid 30s possible.

SATURDAY: Nice! After a chilly start at dawn, expect abundant sunshine, light winds and highs near 60.

SUNDAY: A sunny start, and then increasing afternoon clouds. High 63.

Watching a storm system off-shore by late Sunday/Sunday night. Right now, it looks like it will track far enough away for skies to remain dry.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com