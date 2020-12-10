Weather Now: Dry Evening. Showers Saturday Afternoon/Night

Looking great this afternoon! Temperatures will climb into the low 50s under mostly sunny skies and a breezy southwest wind developing. For those looking to spend some time outside (or maybe sneak in a round of golf), breezes will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph with some gusts around 25 mph.

It stays dry Friday evening and night, too, for those looking to spend some time outside.

THIS WEEKEND: Showers For Part of the Saturday/Sunday

The mild air will last this weekend, but some unsettled weather returns as a frontal system passes to our west. Plan on a dry start on Saturday morning, but showers develop in the afternoon and evening. It will be breezy with highs in the low 50s. Off/on showers continue Saturday night, with areas of fog and drizzle, too. It stays mild, in the 40s.

There is some better news about Sunday’s forecast. It is not looking as soggy. While we’ll still be tracking a cold front moving across the area, the day does not look like a “washout”. There could be a lingering shower in the morning, but most of the day looks dry and mild with highs in the mid 50s. Total rainfall from this system will be around 1/4″ to 1/2″.

STORM NEXT WEEK?

Confidence is growing of a coastal storm affecting our area next week. Rain and snow is possible, along with some strong winds too. The timing would likely be Wednesday into Thursday, but nothing is set in stone! It’s possible that the storm could still miss, so keep checking back for updates. -Pete Mangione