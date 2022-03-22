Good morning. The pleasant weather rolls on here in southern New England with abundant sunshine and highs in the low to mid 50s. It won’t be quite as warm as yesterday, but temperatures will still end up above average for late March. It will be blustery again, with northwest winds 10-20 mph and gusts 25-35 mph.

The gusty winds are leading to another “Small Craft Advisory” in our local waters from 8AM until 4PM.

Winds diminish this evening with clear skies and chilly temperatures overnight. Lows will dip to near and below freezing for most.

UNSETTLED STRETCH WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

We squeeze in another dry day on Wednesday. Partly sunny skies in the morning will give way to increasing clouds, with cooler highs in the upper 40s. The storm system that’s been responsible for the severe storms and tornadoes in the Deep South will head north, rain into our area starting Wednesday night.

Rain will be widespread and heavy at times on Thursday, with embedded thunderstorms and gusty winds. It will be chilly, too, with highs in the 40s.

Rain will linger Thursday night and Friday morning, before turning drier later Friday and Friday night.

Rainfall amounts over an inch are likely.