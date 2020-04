TODAY: Beautiful! Mostly sunny, much milder and dry. Highs in the low to mid 60s both inland and at the coast. Winds from the northwest 5-15mph with some gusts to 25mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, cool and dry…. lows in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, mild, highs in the low 60s inland, mid to upper 50s at the coast. Clouding up in the evening with showers developing after midnight.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cooler with rain in the morning, ending early afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.