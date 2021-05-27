Weather Now: Sunny and Warm Today; Much Cooler Starting Tomorrow

TODAY: Showers end by 7AM with clearing skies through the AM commute. A warm, dry and mostly sunny afternoon with less humid conditions. Highs 78-83, even at the coast. Northwest wind around 10 mph with gusts to 15 mph

TONIGHT: Pleasant and dry in the evening with temperatures cooling from the 70s into the 60s. Much cooler late at night with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Mostly clear.

FRIDAY: Much cooler. Sun to increasing clouds. Showers move by evening and night… highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Widespread rain, heavy at times…. raw and cool…. near 50 by dawn.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND:

SATURDAY: Cloudy light showers and drizzle. Remaining chilly and mainly cloudy in the afternoon with a chance of an additional shower. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cool with mostly cloudy skies… lows 45-50.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, mostly in the afternoon and evening. Unseasonably cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Morning showers, drier by afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

