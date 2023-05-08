Good morning! Hope you had a nice weekend. The weather was amazing with sunshine and afternoon highs in the 70s. Today, we’ll get more of the same.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

After some early morning rain, the clouds will be departing and we’ll get plenty of sunshine as we head through the morning.

The winds will be pretty busy at times, coming in from the northwest 10-15mph.

Tonight, skies will remain mainly clear with lows in the 40s.

On Tuesday, we’ll be tracking a frontal system which will likely bring us some clouds. I’m thinking we stay dry, however. The showers should stay to our south. It will be a little cooler with a wind off the water.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s, much more seasonable.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo