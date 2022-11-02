Good morning. We’re back to sunny skies today, with very mild air. Afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be from the north and then northeast at 5-12 mph with a few gusts to 20 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear skies and noticeably cooler. Late night temperatures falling into the upper 30s to low 40s by dawn. North winds around 5 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, dry, and pleasant… High 63. South winds 5-10mph.
