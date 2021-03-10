Weather Now: Sunny and Pleasant, But Not Quite as Warm Today

TODAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. Highs 50-55 inland, but cooler for Providence points south, especially along the shore, with highs 45-50. Light winds turning south at 5-15 mph as a sea breeze develops in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid to upper 30s early and then warming into the 40s by dawn.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 63-67 inland, mid 50s at the coast. WSW winds 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm and breezy with a quick shower or sprinkle, Highs in the lower 60s, cooler at the coast.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, very windy and dry. 40s during the evening, cooling into the 30s after midnight. Gusts 30-45mph