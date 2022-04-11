TODAY: Dry and milder with lots of sunshine…highs around 61 inland, mid 50s at the coast. Winds from the northwest in the morning, becoming southwest 5-15mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds in the evening with the chance for a few rain showers at night… lows in the low to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A passing shower in the morning and mid-day and then turning sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs 65-70. Southwest winds turning northwest with gusts 20-25 mph in the afternoon.