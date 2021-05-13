Weather Now: Sunny and Cool AM, Warm and Partly Sunny PM

TODAY: Mostly sunny morning, partly sunny afternoon. Very mild and remaining dry. Highs around 70 inland, mid 60s at the coast with an afternoon sea breeze. Northwest winds turn southwest 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing, dry and cool…. lows in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm. Slight chance (20%) of an isolated, brief late afternoon/evening shower, most areas stay dry… highs in the low to mid 70s inland, 60s at the coast.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Any early evening showers end, with clearing skies. Dry and mild… Temperatures in the 60s during the evening, cooling to near 50 late night

THIS WEEKEND: The Beat Goes On

SATURDAY: Very mild and partly sunny. Slight chance of an isolated, brief afternoon/evening shower, most of the day looks dry. Highs in the lower to mid 70s inland, 60s at the coast

SATURDAY NIGHT: Any early evening showers end, with clearing skies. Temperatures in the 60s during the evening, low 50s late night

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, mild. An isolated, brief afternoon/evening shower, but most of the day looks warm and dry. Highs in the lower 70s.