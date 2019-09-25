Weather Now: Sunny and 70s Today

Our weather winning streak continues with another dry and sunny day. It’s going to be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, with seasonable highs running between 70 and 75 in the afternoon. Winds stay light and the humidity remains low. Enjoy!

Skies stay clear this evening and most of the night with low temperatures falling back into the low to mid 50s. There could be a bit of patchy fog developing by dawn.

Our next chance of showers comes at the end of the day on Thursday. Ahead of the showers, expect a warmer day with afternoon highs near 80 away from the coast. By the evening, an approaching cold front will bring a few showers and thunderstorms through our area. The front pushes off-shore overnight, bringing back dry weather for Friday.