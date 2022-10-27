Good morning. After a stretch of humid, gloomy and unsettled weather, today marks the start of a dry stretch. In fact, it’s the pick of the week, with sunny skies, breezy winds and falling humidity. After a mild night, temperatures will climb well into the 60s this afternoon, about 6-8 degrees above normal for late October. Winds will be from the northwest and gust up to 25 mph by this afternoon.

ON THE BAY: Northwest winds will increase by afternoon, prompting a “Small Craft Advisory” for Narragansett Bay starting at 4PM today and lasting until 1PM on Friday. During that time wind gusts up to 30 kts are possible with waves building to 2-3 feet.

The northwest winds are transporting in some cooler air and the difference will be very noticeable by this evening and tonight. Under clear skies, temperatures will cool to the upper 30s to low 40s by dawn.

Temperatures on Friday will be about 10 degrees cooler than today, with a mix of sunshine and high clouds. After a breezy morning, winds will diminish in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday night is setting up to be a cold one. With clear skies and light winds, lows are expected to fall to the low to mid-30s and some patchy frost is possible, especially in our more rural areas and protected valleys.

THIS WEEKEND: Beautiful! Mild Days and Chilly Nights