WEATHER NOW: Sunny, A Bit Cooler Today

A beautiful late summer/early fall day is on the way. A chilly start at dawn giving way to a comfortable and sun-filled afternoon. Afternoon highs will be a bit cooler than the last few days, topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be sustained around 10mph and turn from the north to the northeast by late day and evening.

It stays dry and clear this evening with a cool night ahead. A breezy east-northeast wind will drive in some moisture from the ocean overnight, bringing in a deck of low clouds and, potentially, a few sprinkles by Wednesday morning.

Skies clear through the afternoon and evening on Wednesday. It will be the coolest day of the week with highs only in the mid 60s A breezy wind will add to the chill.

HUMBERTO

Meanwhile, in the Atlantic, we’re continuing to track Hurricane Humberto. It’s a large storm and it will likely continue to grow in size and strength over the next few days.

Humberto could briefly become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) before gradually weakening as it tracks north of Bermuda and well off-shore of the northeastern US.

We’re likely to see building surf and dangerous rip currents from the distant hurricane by Friday and lasting into the start of the weekend.