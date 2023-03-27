Good morning. Another pleasant late-March day is lined up with dry skies for much of the day along with less wind. While the day starts with sunshine, clouds will roll in through the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s inland, near 50 at the coast. West winds turning south at 5-10mph.

Showers develop in the evening (6-8PM), possibly mixed with some wet snow overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast winds 5-10mph

Most of the showers taper off before dawn.

Tuesday remains mostly cloudy and cooler, with a light shower lingering. Most of the day is dry. In fact, some peeks of sun are possible later in the afternoon. It remains cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s.