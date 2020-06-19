Weather Now: Summer Warmth And Humidity Continue

TODAY: Very warm and humid with patchy morning fog and low clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s inland, low to mid 70s at the shore

TONIGHT: Clear in the evening, and then increasing low clouds and fog. Warm and humid, temperatures in the 70s thru 10pm, falling to the mid 60s by dawn

SATURDAY: Patchy morning fog/low clouds, otherwise, hazy sun, hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, mid to upper 70s at the coast. The solstice occurs at 5:43 PM EDT marking the beginning of summer.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. 75°-80° early evening, falling to the upper 60s late night. Some patchy fog near the coast late. Overall a nice Summer night

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): Patchy morning fog/low clouds; otherwise, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s.