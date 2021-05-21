Weather Now: Summer-like Weekend, Brief Shower Possible

TODAY: Warm and dry, with intervals of sun and clouds…. highs 75-80 inland, upper 60s at the coast. South winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, not as cool…. lows staying in the 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: Summer Warmth, PM Showers/Thunderstorm

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Dry in the morning with the chance for a passing shower or rumble of thunder in the afternoon and evening. Not a “wash out”. Highs near 80 inland and upper 60s at the coast. South-southwest winds 5-10 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Warm and partly cloudy…. low to mid 60s by dawn.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot and more humid. Highs 85-90 inland, mid 70s at the coast. A chance of a evening (after 6pm) shower or strong thunderstorm.