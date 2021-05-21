Weather Now: Summer-like Weekend, Brief Shower Possible

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Warm and dry, with intervals of sun and clouds…. highs 75-80 inland, upper 60s at the coast. South winds 5-10 mph.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, not as cool…. lows staying in the 50s.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

THIS WEEKEND: Summer Warmth, PM Showers/Thunderstorm

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Dry in the morning with the chance for a passing shower or rumble of thunder in the afternoon and evening. Not a “wash out”. Highs near 80 inland and upper 60s at the coast. South-southwest winds 5-10 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Warm and partly cloudy…. low to mid 60s by dawn.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot and more humid. Highs 85-90 inland, mid 70s at the coast. A chance of a evening (after 6pm) shower or strong thunderstorm.

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/14/21: Federal relief money poll, Rep. Cheney ouster

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams