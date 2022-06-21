Good morning and welcome to Summer 2022. The solstice occurred at 5:13 AM, marking the official start of the summer season.

We have a nice first day of summer ahead, with a mix of sun and high clouds and highs in the 70s. Inland areas will have the warmest temperatures–reaching the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon.

A turn in the winds from the east to the south-southeast will keep the shore a little cooler–closer to 70.

It stays dry this evening, but overnight skies turn mostly cloudy with the chance for a passing shower late. Temperatures won’t be as cool as the last few nights, dropping to the mid to upper 50s by dawn.

A stalled front will act as the focus for clouds and a few showers on Wednesday and Thursday, especially in western New England. Farther east of the front in RI and eastern MA, the temperatures will be cooler than normal with clouds and some partial sun.

Our latest model data keeps most of the showers to our west on Wednesday, with just a small chance for a brief light shower, mostly in the morning. There’s a higher chance for a few showers to pass through our area on Thursday, but even then, it doesn’t look like a “washout”. Both days feature below normal highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.