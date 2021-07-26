Weather Now: Summer Heat is Back to Start the Work Week

TODAY: Hot and very muggy with highs around 90 with lots of sunshine…even the coast will be in the mid to upper 80s with a westerly wind.

AT THE BEACH: A nice beach day with a mix of sun and high clouds. It will be warm and dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. The UV index will be very high so make sure to wear lots of sunscreen.

TONIGHT: Warm, humid and dry… lows in the mid to upper 60s. Patchy fog possible along the coast.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and muggy during the day… near 90. Chance for a shower/t’storm in the evening