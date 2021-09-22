Weather Now: Summer Ends, Fall Begins with a Warm and Humid Day

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy start with a brief passing morning shower. The afternoon looks drier with some hazy sunshine and clouds. Warm and more humid. Highs 75-80. SE winds 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Fall begins with the autumnal equinox at 3:21 PM EDT

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

AT THE BEACH: Morning clouds and an isolated shower and then some peeks of sun developing. Warm and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy, very mild and continued humid. Patchy fog and an isoalated shower. Lows 65-70

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a passing shower…most of the day looks to be “rain-free”. Breezy, warm and more humid. Highs in the upper 70s. Gusty southerly breeze 12-18 mph, gusting to 25mph at times.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid with scattered showers likely… highs in the mid to upper 70s

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms, areas of fog…. low to mid 60s.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 9/17/2021: RI DLT Director Matt Weldon

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com