Weather Now: Strongest Wind/Heaviest Rain from Nor’easter Expected Today

TODAY: The height of the storm is expected today… with steadier and heavier rain moving in from east to west through the morning. Winds will increase, with strong and potentially damaging wind gusts expected–especially at the coast. Northeast gusts to 50mph at the shore and 40-45mph inland. It stays chilly with highs only in the mid 50s. Isolated power outages possible, mainly near the coast and islands. Additional 1-3″ of rain possible in RI, with up to 3-6″ in southeastern MA through Friday.

TONIGHT: Off/on rain and strong wind gusts continue…. lows near 50. East-northeast wind gusts 35-50mph possible, strongest at the coast.

FRIDAY: Lingering off and on rain and gusty winds… Highs in the upper 50s. Gusts 30-45 mph possible, especially at the coast.

SATURDAY: Storm moves out with lingering clouds and few light showers… High 60. Drier weather by evening and at night.

SUNDAY: Becoming partly sunny and dry… Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY): Watching an off-shore storm…. If it tracks close to the coast some rain is possible… right now, looking partly cloudy and mild with highs 65-70.