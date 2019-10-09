Weather Now: Stormy Stretch Through Friday

Breaking News
Weather Alert: Coastal storm will impact our weather Wednesday through Friday
We are monitoring an ocean storm for mid to late week. It is expected to stall off-shore from Wednesday into Saturday, bringing rounds of rain, strong wind gusts at the coast, dangerous ocean conditions and potential beach erosion. Please stay tuned for updates.

TODAY: Brisk and raw with rain and drizzle, especially at the coast. Near steady temperatures 54-58. East-northeast wind gusts to 30mph inland and up to 40mph at the coast.

TONIGHT: Windswept rain likely. East-northeast winds 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph along immediate coast

THURSDAY: Chilly with widespread rain and wind. Some east-northeast gusts 40-50 mph possible at the coast. Highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Lingering rain and gusty wind… Highs in the upper 50s. Gusts 40-50 mph possible, especially at the coast.

