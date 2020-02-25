Live Now
Weather Now: Still Mild But Mostly Cloudy, Light Shower in Spots

TODAY: Still mild, but mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles at the coast this morning…. and then a better shot for light showers by late day/evening. Most of the day is dry. Afternoon temperatures 50-55. Northwest winds turning southeast 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy and damp with some scattered light showers and drizzle…. lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with pockets of mist and drizzle…. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. A steadier and heavier rain is likely Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Early morning showers will taper off with some clearing in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

