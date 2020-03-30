Weather Now: Staying Cloudy, Showers Return This Afternoon/Evening

TODAY: Lots of clouds, cool. Dry most of the morning, but more showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North winds 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers. A mix with or change to wet snow showers possible. No accumulation expected. Lows in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Chilly with a few lingering rain and snow showers in the early morning. Clouds will eventually give way to some partial sun in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, cool. High 45-50°