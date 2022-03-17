Good morning. Patchy fog and increasing clouds this morning will give way to scattered light rain showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5-10 mph

Showers early in the night will taper off, with less than 1/4″ of rain expected for most of the area. Clouds gradually give way to partial clearing by dawn. It stays milder, in the 50s in the evening and then mid to upper 40s by dawn.

A mild start, clearing skies and a warm west-southwest wind will set the stage for temperatures to soar on Friday. We’re expecting near-record highs in the low 70s inland. A slight on-shore breeze will keep the immediate coastline cooler, near 60.

After a dry and mild Friday evening, clouds will be on the increase Friday night, with lows in the low 40s.