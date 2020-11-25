Weather Now: Sprinkles Today, Rainy Thanksgiving

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered areas of sprinkles, mist and light showers. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. South winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies, not as cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s. Showers developing late with the steadiest rain north and west of Providence by dawn

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Off and on rain, heavy at times, with isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Lingering showers are possible into the evening and night. It will be milder with highs 55-60. South winds 5-10 mph with some gusts to 30 mph