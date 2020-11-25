Weather Now: Sprinkles Today, Rainy Thanksgiving

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered areas of sprinkles, mist and light showers. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. South winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies, not as cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s. Showers developing late with the steadiest rain north and west of Providence by dawn

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Off and on rain, heavy at times, with isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Lingering showers are possible into the evening and night. It will be milder with highs 55-60. South winds 5-10 mph with some gusts to 30 mph

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour