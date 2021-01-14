Weather Now: Sprinkle/Flurry Today, Heavy Rain Moves In Friday Night

TODAY: Lots of clouds, with a few sprinkles or flurries possible. Still rather mild… with highs in the low to mid 40s. Light southwest winds 5-10mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy early and then partly cloudy late. Cool and dry with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy start and then turning mostly cloudy, dry during the day. Afternoon highs in the mid 40s. Scattered light showers after 8PM . Southeast winds 10-20mph with gusts 30mph by evening

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered light showers early with heavy rain after midnight. Mild with temperatures in the 40s. Southerly wind gusts may approach 40-50 mph by dawn Saturday

THIS WEEKEND: Rainy Start Saturday, Dry and Cooler Sunday and MLK Day

SATURDAY: Rain likely in the early morning, drying out by afternoon with some partial clearing. Temps 45-50 early, then turning cooler and brisk by evening. Southeast gusts 30-50mph in the morning.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, windy and colder. Lows near 30

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, but windy, dry and cooler… High 43 Northwest winds 15-25 with gusts 30-40 mph

MONDAY (Martin Luther King Day): Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, cool and dry. High near 40

