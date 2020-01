TODAY: Back to reality. Temperatures will be 25-30F cooler than yesterday under mostly cloudy skies and light easterly winds. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies giving way to partial clearing. Cool and dry, lows 30-35.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny start and then turning mostly cloudy with a few rain showers in the evening and early night. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: The pick of the week! Mostly sunny, mild and dry… upper 40s to low 50s.