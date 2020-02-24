Weather Now: Spring-Like Warmth Today!

TODAY: Beautiful day! Sunny and mild with some clouds arriving late. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s inland, low 50s at the coast. Southwest winds 10-15 mph in the afternoon

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance for a few sprinkles or drizzle near dawn. Lows 35-40.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a few sprinkles or light showers, mainly at the coast. Not a “washout”. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Light rain. Highs in the mid 40s in the afternoon, rising into the low 50s during the evening. A steadier and heavier rain possible in the evening and night.

THURSDAY: Early morning showers will taper off with some clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.