Weather Now: Spring Feel Today with Highs in the Low 60°s, Gusty Winds

TODAY: Showers end by dawn with areas of early morning coastal fog. Very mild and breezy with morning clouds giving way to partial sun in the afternoon. Near record high temperatures, in the upper 50s and low 60s. The record to beat today is 62 from 1971. Gusty southwest winds 15-20mph with gusts 25-35mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, staying very mild with near steady temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Southwest 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Very mild, dry. Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 50s early, dropping into the 40s late day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, dry and much colder. Lows around 32 overnight

THIS WEEKEND: Chilly Rain/Mix Saturday, Sat Night; Cold and Dry on Sunday

SATURDAY: Cloudy early morning with a cold rain and/or wintry mix developing in the morning. A small accumulation of wet snow and sleet is possible well inland before changing to a chilly rain in the afternoon and evening. Much colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Please check back for updates as the eventual track of the disturbance will determine long any wintry weather lasts.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A chilly rain gradually tapers off… it may end with a mix or change to light wet snow. Lows near 32.

SUNDAY: Rain and wet snow ending early in the morning with clearing skies… Chilly and brisk with highs in the upper 30s.