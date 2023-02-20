Good morning. Another unseasonably warm winter day is ahead. Temperatures are already starting off early this morning in the mid to upper 40s and will top out between 55-60 this afternoon. That’s nearly 15 degrees above normal. Morning clouds and fog gradually break for peeks of partial sun later this afternoon. It’s the warmest day of the February school vacation week with southwest winds turning west at 5-12 mph.

A cold front comes through this evening, transporting in colder air, with late night lows falling to the low to mid 30s. A weak disturbance traveling along the front will have the potential to deliver some rain and snow showers tonight into Tuesday morning.

We’ll be tracking the chance for some snow and rain for Tuesday’s morning commute. The amounts look light and the impacts minor, with the chance for a small accumulation (less than 1″) possible on the grass and car tops.

Drier weather is back mid-day with cloudy skies. Another round of rain showers is possible by Tuesday evening.