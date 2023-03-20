Good morning. Today marks the beginning of astronomical spring season with the vernal equinox occurring at 5:24 pm.

It still feels more winter-ish this morning with temperatures in the 20s but the afternoon turns noticeably milder than Sunday, along with having abundant sunshine. Highs end up slightly above average–in the upper 40s to low 50s inland and mid 40s at the shore.

Winds become a bit breezy in the afternoon, with southwest gusts 20-25 mph.

The winds, combined with low humidity and dry brush leads to an elevated fire weather risk for much of southern New England. Refrain from doing any outdoor burning and make sure to carefully discard cigarettes.

Skies stay clear this evening and tonight, along with diminishing overnight winds. Lows will be chilly again, falling to the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures soaring to the upper 50s to low 60s inland. It’s another day of mostly sunny skies.