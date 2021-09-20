Weather Now: Spectacular September Day Ahead

Good morning. We’re feeling the fall chill to kick-off the day. Temperatures overnight cooled to the 40s and 50s, some 10-20 degrees cooler than Saturday night.

Temperatures will rebound quickly this morning, with abundant sun and low humidity. Look for afternoon highs to reach the low to mid 70s. All in all, it will be another stunning September day. Winds will be light from the northeast and then turning southeast at 10 mph.

AT THE BEACH: Sunny, pleasant and dry. Light on-shore winds in the afternoon.

Skies stay dry tonight with cool and crisp conditions. Temperatures will drop through the 60s this evening with late night low 50-55. Look for skies to turn partly cloudy by dawn.

The weather winning streak continues on Tuesday with dry and comfortable temperatures under a partly sunny sky.