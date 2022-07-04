4th of July Festivities: When and where to find the fireworks

Happy 4th of July! We could not possibly get better weather than what we’ll have today.

Expect wall-to-wall sunshine through the day with temperatures warming into the low 80s this afternoon. Humidity will be low and there’s 0% chance of rain.

Are ya beachin’ it today? It looks great all day….sunny, warm and dry.

Heading to Bristol’s 4th of July Parade? Expect perfect weather along the historic parade route…60s and 70s this morning with temps in the low 80s early this afternoon.

Expect a few extra clouds from time-to-time this afternoon and evening, but we’ll be staying dry.

The weather looks great for any fireworks displays tonight. Tuesday will start out with some extra clouds, but we’ll be dry.

In fact, we’ll be staying dry through the daylight hours of Tuesday despite the extra cloudiness. Rain showers should hold off until after dark.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo