Happy to tell you that we’ll see some rain tonight! It won’t be drought buster, but every little bit helps. The evening looks mainly dry with showers arriving after midnight.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

An area of low pressure will pass to our east through Wednesday morning. This low is a little unusual for summer-time, and more typical for fall, winter and spring. Still, some rain and breezy conditions are expected in our area tonight and Wednesday morning.

We’re expecting 0.1″ to 0.3″ in Rhode Island with more over eastern Massachusetts and especially the Cape and Islands. Winds will turn from the northeast into the northwest 10-20mph tonight into the morning.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo