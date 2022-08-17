We got a little rain over the past 24 hours…not much though…generally less than a quarter inch.

Outside of a couple of lingering showers this evening, we’ll be mainly dry through the night with the clouds slowly breaking apart. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Our summer nor’easter will continue moving toward Maine this evening…that’s where the steadiest of the rain will be.

We’ll see partial clearing by Thursday morning.

It’ll be warmer Thursday afternoon with a blend of clouds and sunshine. The humidity levels will continue to be low.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s with a west wind 5-15mph.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo