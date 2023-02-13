Good morning. The mild winter weather continues this week with temperatures running above average for mid-February. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s with a breezy north wind.

An off-shore storm has been responsible for some rainfall overnight, mostly south of Providence. While the rain quickly clears out early this morning, the clouds linger, especially across RI and eastern MA.

As the afternoon wears on, more breaks in the sun develop along with weakening winds. The evening remains dry, but a quick upper-level disturbance will bring increasing clouds and the chance for a brief rain/snow shower tonight.

Otherwise, look for partly sunny skies and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

Tuesday is Valentine’s Day and the weather looks lovely. Skies are mostly sunny and dry and temperatures will be climbing to nearly 50.