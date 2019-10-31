Weather Now: Showers, Windy Today… Damaging Winds Possible Late Tonight

Happy Halloween! It’s going to be an unsettled day for ghosts and goblins in southern New England with off and on showers and gusty winds. We’re also tracking a period of potentially damaging wind gusts late tonight, after trick-or-treating is over.

It will be very mild and humid day with temperatures climbing to near 70. Winds increase through the day with gusts 30-45mph during the afternoon.

Trick-or-Treating Forecast

There is a bit of good news for trick-or-treaters: While we can’t rule out a few light showers, there looks to be a bit of a lull in the rain from late afternoon through the evening.

It will be windy and very mild with gusts 30-45mph.

Damaging Winds Late Tonight

We’re most concerned about a period of damaging winds very late tonight, from midnight through about 6AM as a strong cold front moves through. During that time, some gusts 50-60mph are possible. In response the National Weather service has issued a HIGH WIND WARNING for most of our area.

A thin line of downpours and thunderstorms along the front will have the potential to bring down tree limbs and power lines, leading to potential power outages.

Once the cold front clears the area, temperatures will quickly cool into the 50s with skies drying out by 8AM Friday in most spots.

Temperatures will be in the 50s Friday afternoon with sunshine and a blustery west-northwest wind.

Cool air continues into the weekend, with dry conditions both days. Nighttime lows will be chilly, falling into the 30s by dawn.