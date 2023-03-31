Good morning. It’s a chilly and clear start to the day, and then not as cool in the afternoon. Sun to increasing clouds with highs near 50. It stays dry most of the daylight hours, with rain developing by 5PM. South winds 5-10mph in the morning increase to 10-15mph in the afternoon and evening.

Showers continue through the evening, with areas of fog and drizzle overnight. Breezy southwest winds will transport in milder air with temperatures gradually rising through the 40s to near 50 by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Windy Showers Saturday; Dry and Cooler Sunday

It’s a rainy start to the weekend with widespread showers, heavy at times, on Saturday morning and early afternoon. It will be windy, too, with highs near 60.

Rain tapers to isolated showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening. There could even be a few breaks of sun late afternoon.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are still possible early Saturday night, then clearing after midnight. Temperatures in the 50s early, cooling to 30s by Sunday dawn

About 1/2″ to 1″ of rain is expected from this system from this evening through Saturday night.

In addition, winds will be rather gusty, particularly along the coast, on Saturday, with southwest gusts ranging from 35mph to 45mph

Drier cooler air returns for Sunday, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.